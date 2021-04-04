Today's temperature in Tulsa will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 4, 2021 in Tulsa, OK
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Tulsa area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
This evening's outlook for Tulsa: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 42F. Winds NNE at 10 t…
Tonight's weather conditions in Tulsa: Partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Friday, it will be a warm day in Tulsa. The forecast …
Tornadoes are classified based on the damage the tornado does, which enables us to estimate the wind speed of its rotating winds.
This evening in Tulsa: Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Tulsa communit…
Tulsa's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 54F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Tuesday, temper…
Heavy rainfall and flash flooding in your backyard? Sounds like a perfect time to go kayaking like these Jasper, Alabama, residents did on Wednesday.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tulsa area. It looks to reach a comfortable 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 …