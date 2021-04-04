Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 4, 2021 in Tulsa, OK

Today's temperature in Tulsa will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.