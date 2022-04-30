Tulsa will see warm temperatures this Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Watch from FRI 10:32 PM CDT until SAT 6:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 30, 2022 in Tulsa, OK
