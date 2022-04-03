The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Tulsa community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 3, 2022 in Tulsa, OK
Related to this story
Most Popular
Did you wake up to dirty rain marks on your car, too?
Watch Thursday's weather forecast: Meteorologist Kirsten Lang has more on when we will see rain
Most of Tuesday will be warm and windy with highs reaching in the upper-70s with increased cloudiness. Winds will be whipping in from the sout…
Nearly three-fourths of thunderstorms take a similar southwest-to-northeast path, and that can often lead right along that I-44 corridor.
Watch Sunday's weather forecast: Meteorologist Kirsten Lang has details on when the rain will return
In her Weather Wednesday column, Tulsa World Meteorologist Kirsten Lang explains how hail is formed and what determines how big it is.
We are still on track to see storms move through the area tonight. The timing still remains relatively the same. Storms should move in around …
Showers and storms have developed along the dryline in western Oklahoma. Forecast remains consistent with storms progressing eastward into eas…
Today is going to be a warm one for us. Highs will be climbing into the mid-50s this afternoon with sunshine and a south wind. We will stay dr…
Showers will move out of the area this morning with gradually clearing skies throughout the day. Highs today will be a comfortable 70 degrees.…
Today will be relatively quiet. Temperatures will remain on the cool side with highs only reaching into the 50s.
Tulsans see dirty rain overnight: Meteorologist Kirsten Lang has details on why
Showers will move out of the area this morning and temperatures will drop throughout the day.
What causes hail to form in storms? Meteorologist Kirsten Lang explains