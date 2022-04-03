 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 3, 2022 in Tulsa, OK

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Tulsa community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.

