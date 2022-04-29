 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 29, 2022 in Tulsa, OK

Tulsa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from FRI 1:00 PM CDT until FRI 9:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.

