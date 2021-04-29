The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Tulsa community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 29, 2021 in Tulsa, OK
