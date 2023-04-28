Tulsa people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees today. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 28, 2023 in Tulsa, OK
