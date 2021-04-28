 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 28, 2021 in Tulsa, OK

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 28, 2021 in Tulsa, OK

{{featured_button_text}}

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Tulsa area. It should reach a comfortable 75 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 98% chance of precipitation. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch from WED 12:00 AM CDT until THU 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News