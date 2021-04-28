Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 28, 2021 in Tulsa, OK

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Tulsa area. It should reach a comfortable 75 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 98% chance of precipitation. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch from WED 12:00 AM CDT until THU 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.