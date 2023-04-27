Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 85% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 27, 2023 in Tulsa, OK
