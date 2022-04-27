Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 27, 2022 in Tulsa, OK

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 27, 2022 in Tulsa, OK

Tulsa will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

