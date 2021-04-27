Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 27, 2021 in Tulsa, OK

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.