Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 57 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 99% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 26, 2023 in Tulsa, OK
