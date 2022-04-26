Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Tulsa. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 71 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 26, 2022 in Tulsa, OK
Related to this story
Most Popular
Another day, another wind advisory for eastern Oklahoma.
It is powerful enough to knock a jet out of the sky and can cause more damage than a tornado.
Today the highs in eastern Oklahoma will reach into the low 80s with increased south winds. The chance for showers and storms increases this a…
A tornado watch remains in effect for central Oklahoma until midnight. This now includes Tulsa County as well. Storms will continue to move ea…
Friday sure is a breezy one with winds in from the south again at 15-20 mph sustained, and gusts up to 30 mph at times. Temperatures today wil…
Scattered showers are possible for the first half of the day, but the chance for widespread rain and storms will increase tonight as an approa…
Clouds will stick around for the first half of Thursday, but we should see a bit more clearing by the afternoon. It will be relatively quiet f…
Showers may linger this morning, but then we will gradually dry out as we head through the day. It is cooler today, though. Highs will only re…
Skies clear today, but the north winds stick around. Highs will only reach into the 60 with a north wind gusting to 30 mph at times. Sunshine …
Tulsa people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 68 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. It should be a fai…