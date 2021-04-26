 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 26, 2021 in Tulsa, OK

Tulsa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.

