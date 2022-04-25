Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 25, 2022 in Tulsa, OK

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 25, 2022 in Tulsa, OK

Tulsa people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 68 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

