Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 24, 2022 in Tulsa, OK

Folks in the Tulsa area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 89% chance of rain. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.