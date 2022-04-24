 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 24, 2022 in Tulsa, OK

Folks in the Tulsa area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 89% chance of rain. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.

