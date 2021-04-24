Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 24, 2021 in Tulsa, OK

Tulsa will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.