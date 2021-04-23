Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 23, 2021 in Tulsa, OK

Folks in the Tulsa area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 68 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 73% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.