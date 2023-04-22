Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 57 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 22, 2023 in Tulsa, OK
