Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 22, 2021 in Tulsa, OK

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tulsa area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 64 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.