Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tulsa area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 64 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 22, 2021 in Tulsa, OK
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tulsa temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. P…
It will be a warm day in Tulsa. It should reach a mild 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degree…
Folks in the Tulsa area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temp…
This evening in Tulsa: A mostly clear sky. Near record low temperatures. Low 33F. N winds shifting to WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Tulsa people will s…
This evening's outlook for Tulsa: Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 40F. SSE winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Tulsa folks should see hi…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tulsa area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of…
Tulsa people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. We w…