Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 21, 2022 in Tulsa, OK

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

