Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 21, 2021 in Tulsa, OK

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tulsa area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from TUE 11:00 PM CDT until WED 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

