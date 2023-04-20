Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Tulsa. It looks like it will be a comfortable 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 47% chance of rain. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until THU 1:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 20, 2023 in Tulsa, OK
Related to this story
Most Popular
The tornado threat was forecast as low, but storms later in the evening developed conditions that resulted in tornadoes and hail.
When I was given the opportunity to move to Oklahoma as a meteorologist, it was something I couldn’t pass up. In my field of work, this is usu…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Tulsa community. It should reach a moderate 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. …
Those sensitive to tree pollen should limit their exposure to avoid potentially dangerous health issues.