Tulsa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. There is a 63% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 20, 2022 in Tulsa, OK
Related to this story
Most Popular
Both can cause winds in excess of 100 mph, causing damage that can look similar. So how do you know if you have encountered straight-line winds or a tornado? The answer is in the detail of debris.
Friday will be warm with partly cloudy skies for the better part of the day. Highs today will reach into the lower 80s with a south breeze. To…
The past month was the most active March for tornadic activity on record on a national scale.
Increased cloudiness is expected for today with winds also gusting from the south. This is ahead of our next approaching system which will bri…
Sunshine returns today, but it will still remain cool with highs in the mid 60s and a north wind at 5-10 mph. Overnight night will be clear an…
A cool and rainy day is on tap for Easter Sunday. Today we will see some morning showers, then a lull in the activity midday, then showers pic…
Thunderstorms will move out this morning, but lingering showers are expected for today. It will also be cooler this weekend with highs in the …
A gorgeous day is ahead with sunshine and light winds from the south at 5-10 mph. Highs today will reach into the low 70s. For Friday our temp…
Think of boiling a covered pot of water. Steam and energy can escape and violently bust the lid upward. This is similar to a severe weather day when the cap is broken and severe storms erupt.
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. We wi…