Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 20, 2021 in Tulsa, OK

Tulsa temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 87% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the North.