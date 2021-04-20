Tulsa temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 87% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 20, 2021 in Tulsa, OK
