Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 2, 2022 in Tulsa, OK

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Tulsa community. It should reach a moderate 72 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.