Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 19, 2022 in Tulsa, OK

Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

