Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 19, 2022 in Tulsa, OK
Think of boiling a covered pot of water. Steam and energy can escape and violently bust the lid upward. This is similar to a severe weather day when the cap is broken and severe storms erupt.
Both can cause winds in excess of 100 mph, causing damage that can look similar. So how do you know if you have encountered straight-line winds or a tornado? The answer is in the detail of debris.
