Folks in the Tulsa area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 18, 2021 in Tulsa, OK
Related to this story
Most Popular
A number of states were hit with severe weather, including damaging and deadly tornado-warned storms, over the weekend.
It does rain or precipitate on other planets and moons. On Neptune, scientists suspect it rains pure carbon in the form of diamonds.
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 68 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are i…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 de…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tulsa area. It looks to reach a mild 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees today.…
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
Tonight's weather conditions in Tulsa: Overcast with rain showers at times. Low around 50F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Wedn…
It will be a warm day in Tulsa. It looks like it will be a pleasant 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. We'll see sun…
This evening in Tulsa: Mostly clear. Low 51F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild…