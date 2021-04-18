 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 18, 2021 in Tulsa, OK

Folks in the Tulsa area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.

