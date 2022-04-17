 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 17, 2022 in Tulsa, OK

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Tulsa area. It looks to reach a cool 55 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 51% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert