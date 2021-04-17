 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 17, 2021 in Tulsa, OK

Folks in the Tulsa area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.

