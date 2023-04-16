It will be a warm day in Tulsa. It looks to reach a comfortable 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 16, 2023 in Tulsa, OK
