Tulsa temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. Today's forecast brings 54% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Tulsa could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Watch until SAT 2:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 16, 2022 in Tulsa, OK
