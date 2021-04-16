 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 16, 2021 in Tulsa, OK

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 16, 2021 in Tulsa, OK

{{featured_button_text}}

Tulsa folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 54 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 95% chance of precipitation. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News