Tulsa folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 54 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 95% chance of precipitation. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 16, 2021 in Tulsa, OK
A number of states were hit with severe weather, including damaging and deadly tornado-warned storms, over the weekend.
It does rain or precipitate on other planets and moons. On Neptune, scientists suspect it rains pure carbon in the form of diamonds.
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
