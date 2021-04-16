Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 16, 2021 in Tulsa, OK

Tulsa folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 54 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 95% chance of precipitation. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.