The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Tulsa community. It should reach a moderate 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 15, 2023 in Tulsa, OK
Related to this story
Most Popular
When I was given the opportunity to move to Oklahoma as a meteorologist, it was something I couldn’t pass up. In my field of work, this is usu…
Those sensitive to tree pollen should limit their exposure to avoid potentially dangerous health issues.
Red flag dangers are currently expected Wednesday through Sunday, mostly west of U.S. 75, according to the National Weather Service.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. …
“Breezy days are common in the spring in Oklahoma,“ a National Weather Service meteorologist said. “But the highs winds we had on March 31 are…