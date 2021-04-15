Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 15, 2021 in Tulsa, OK

Tulsa people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.