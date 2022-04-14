Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 14, 2022 in Tulsa, OK

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Today's temperature in Tulsa will be warm. It should reach a moderate 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 10 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from THU 1:00 AM CDT until THU 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.

