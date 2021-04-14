Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 14, 2021 in Tulsa, OK
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
A number of states were hit with severe weather, including damaging and deadly tornado-warned storms, over the weekend.
This evening in Tulsa: Partly cloudy. Low 54F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tulsa will see warm temperatures this Friday. It should reach a comfo…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Tulsa community. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperat…
It does rain or precipitate on other planets and moons. On Neptune, scientists suspect it rains pure carbon in the form of diamonds.
This evening's outlook for Tulsa: Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to clear skies overnight. Low 46F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Cha…
It will be a warm day in Tulsa. It looks like it will be a pleasant 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. We'll see sun…
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
Tonight's weather conditions in Tulsa: Overcast with rain showers at times. Low around 50F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Wedn…
Tulsa's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Tulsa c…