The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 13, 2023 in Tulsa, OK
Related to this story
Most Popular
When I was given the opportunity to move to Oklahoma as a meteorologist, it was something I couldn’t pass up. In my field of work, this is usu…
Those sensitive to tree pollen should limit their exposure to avoid potentially dangerous health issues.
Red flag dangers are currently expected Wednesday through Sunday, mostly west of U.S. 75, according to the National Weather Service.
Another nice day is ahead for us with some morning clouds, but sunshine by the afternoon. Highs will be a little warmer — as we climb into the…
“Breezy days are common in the spring in Oklahoma,“ a National Weather Service meteorologist said. “But the highs winds we had on March 31 are…