Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 13, 2021 in Tulsa, OK

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tulsa area. It looks to reach a mild 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

