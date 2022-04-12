Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 12, 2022 in Tulsa, OK

Tulsa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 22 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.
