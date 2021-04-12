 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 12, 2021 in Tulsa, OK

Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 68 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.

