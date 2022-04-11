 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 11, 2022 in Tulsa, OK

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tulsa area. It looks to reach a comfortable 68 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 36% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 12 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Watch until MON 4:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

