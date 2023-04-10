The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Tulsa community. It should reach a mild 76 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 47% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 10, 2023 in Tulsa, OK
