 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 10, 2021 in Tulsa, OK

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 10, 2021 in Tulsa, OK

{{featured_button_text}}

Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News