Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 10, 2021 in Tulsa, OK
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
This evening in Tulsa: Partly cloudy. Low 54F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tulsa will see warm temperatures this Friday. It should reach a comfo…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Tulsa community. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperat…
It will be a warm day in Tulsa. It looks like it will be a pleasant 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. We'll see sun…
The Tulsa area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are i…
Tulsa's evening forecast: Mainly clear skies. Low 57F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, Tulsa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. …
Tulsa's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Tulsa c…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 …