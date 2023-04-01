Tulsa people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.