Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 1, 2022 in Tulsa, OK

Tulsa people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.

