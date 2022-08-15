 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Heat index near 107 today: watch Monday's weather forecast

Today will be a very hot one. Highs are going to soar into the triple digits this afternoon with a heat index near 107 and calm winds as a dome of high pressure lingers over the area. 

Overnight lows will be warm as well. We will drop to around 80 degrees under clear skies. 

Tuesday will be hot with a high of 104, but Tuesday night heading into Wednesday a frontal boundary will move through and bring an increased chance for showers and storms. It will also bring in much cooler weather behind the front. Highs on Wednesday and Thursday will barely make it out of the 80s with lingering cloud coverage. 

