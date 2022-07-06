Heat Advisory in effect today: Watch Wednesday's weather forecast

Another heat advisory is in effect for today. Temperatures will warm again into the triple digits with heat index values near 109 degrees. If you have any outdoor activities planned, make sure to wear light colored clothing and stay hydrated.

Highs are forecasted to reach in the low 100s. Winds will be light from the south at 10 mph.

Overnight we will only drop to near 80 degrees.

For Thursday we are back in the 100s with mostly sunny skies.