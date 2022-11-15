 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gradually clearing skies today: watch Tuesday Nov 15 weather forecast

Clouds hang around until mid-morning, then we are left with gradually clearing skies and highs in the mid 40s by the afternoon. 

Overnight we will drop into the 20s. In fact, we have a couple of pretty cold nights ahead this week with temps even in the low 20s by the upcoming weekend. 

No chance for rain expected in the 7-day forecast. The next time we may see some rainfall will be Tuesday of next week. 

