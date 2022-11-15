Gradually clearing skies today: watch Tuesday Nov 15 weather forecast

Clouds hang around until mid-morning, then we are left with gradually clearing skies and highs in the mid 40s by the afternoon.
Overnight we will drop into the 20s. In fact, we have a couple of pretty cold nights ahead this week with temps even in the low 20s by the upcoming weekend.
No chance for rain expected in the 7-day forecast. The next time we may see some rainfall will be Tuesday of next week.
Local Weather
Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox!
Kirsten Lang
Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today