Gradually clearing skies today: watch Tuesday Nov 15 weather forecast

Clouds hang around until mid-morning, then we are left with gradually clearing skies and highs in the mid 40s by the afternoon.

Overnight we will drop into the 20s. In fact, we have a couple of pretty cold nights ahead this week with temps even in the low 20s by the upcoming weekend.

No chance for rain expected in the 7-day forecast. The next time we may see some rainfall will be Tuesday of next week.