Gradually clear skies, warm: watch Wednesday Nov. 9 weather forecast

Decreasing clouds and warmer-than-average temperatures are expected today. Highs will jump into the low 80s with a south wind at 10-15 mph and gusts near 25 mph at times.
As we head into Thursday a cold front will arrive. Temperatures will still be warm on Thursday as we top off in the 70s, but past that much cooler weather is expected.
In fact, by Friday the highs will struggle to even make it out of the 40s! Overnight lows Friday and Saturday will drop into the 20s.
Local Weather
Kirsten Lang
Meteorologist
