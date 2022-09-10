 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Front moves through tonight bringing changes: watch Saturday's weather forecast

Today will start out much like what we've seen all week. A cool morning with clear skies. However, by the second half of the day and into the evening we will see increasing cloud coverage as a front moves in and brings cooler weather.

Highs today will still reach the low 90s. 

There is a slight chance we may see a few showers, but those won't occur until early Sunday morning, if at all. 

For Sunday it will be a cloudy start with clearing skies. Highs will only reach from the upper-70s to near 80 degrees. 

The cooler-than-average weather sticks around Monday, but the 90s return by Tuesday through the next weekend. 

